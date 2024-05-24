Support Us Button Widget
Culture

Asked: What if Columbia, SC looked like this?

Dream big, Columbians. We want to hear your whackiest, wonkiest, dreamiest, funniest, what if Columbia ideas.

May 24, 2024 • 
Samantha RobertsonDanielle Johnson
Crystal Lagoons PAL_Rendering1

This rendering shows what the Cola lagoon could look like. | Rendering via Crystal Lagoons

What if Columbia had a public transportation tram that ran under the city like the New York City subway? If you tend to play the “what if” game, you’ll like today’s newsletter because we’re “what-ifing” about Columbia.

What if... the Crystal Lagoon project (that was announced in 2022) actually came to fruition?

What if... the tops of the parking garages were event spaces with rooftop gardens?

image_fx_what_if_the_tops_of_the_parking_garages_in.png

What if, the tops of the parking garages were event spaces with rooftop gardens | AI generated images by Google’s Image FX

What if... the Gervais Street Bridge was just a few feet wider or the Klondike Building was painted to look like a Klondike bar?

What if... we had small, local cafes lining the Saluda River or had a pedestrian bridge that crossed one of our rivers, similar to Falls Park in Greenville? Can you picture it?

image_fx_what_if_columbia__sc_had_an_outdoor_food_hal.png

Can you picture Columbia like this? | AI generated images by Google’s Image FX

What if... Columbia had a large outdoor food commons downtown?

What if... there was a lazy river around Finlay Park, or the Whig reopened, or there was a way to know where to find lunch for $10 or less in Columbia? Wait. We already have thatalright, you get the idea of how to play.

We want to hear your craziest “what if...” for our city. There are no limits. Let your imagination run free and share your wildest ideas with us.

