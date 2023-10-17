Sponsored Content
Celebrate 35 years of the South Carolina State Museum

October 16, 2023 • 
South Carolina State Museum
Shark replica wearing a birthday hat

The State Museum’s iconic megalodon replica, “Finn,” is all dressed up for the museum’s birthday.

Photo provided by the South Carolina State Museum

SCSM is celebrating the big 3-5 on Saturday, Nov. 4 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. with free general admission for visitors, plus:

  • Shag + swing dance performances
  • Bluegrass and jazz sets, and the Claflin University Concert Choir
  • Behind-the-scenes tours
  • Opening of the new exhibition “The Story of Us”
  • Re-opening of the Cotton Mill Exchange museum shop

Visitors can also enjoy delicious local bites + an outdoor cash bar offering a selection of beverages (including non-alcoholic options). Pro tip for craft beer lovers: Try “Finns Up,” a specialty brew designed for the museum.

More details this way

