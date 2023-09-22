SUBSCRIBE
Celebrate a century of BMW Motorcycles at this must-see exhibit

The annual exhibit showcases BMW’s history.

September 22, 2023 • 
Michaela LeungBMW CCA Foundation
Motorcycles on display at BMW CCA Foundation's latest exhibit.

The exhibit highlights the world-leading technical innovations, racing victories, world records, and the pure passion that has driven BMW’s motorcycle division to this day.

Photo provided by BMW CCA Foundation

Ready to cruise through history? Enter: The Ultimate Driving Museum, a BMW-centric museum and part of the nonprofit organization the BMW CCA Foundation, located in Greer.

The museum is committed to collecting and preserving BMW history, and this year’s exhibit, “BMW Motorcycles: A Century of Innovation,” features:

  • 56 key motorcycles
  • Five cars powered by motorcycle engines
  • A showcase of the last 100 years of BMW Motorcycle history (read: pre- and post-war bikes, race bikes, and two of the new 100th anniversary model bikes)
  • The 2002 R 1150 GS that accompanied the Olympic torch from Atlanta, GA to Salt Lake City, UT for the 2002 Winter Olympics

This exhibit is open now through Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024. Curious what to expect? Here’s a peek into last year’s exhibit.

See hours and snag tickets

