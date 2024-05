You won’t want to miss this, COLA: The fourth annual Fireworks with the Phil, presented by Prisma Health, returns to Segra Park on Tuesday, July 4 at 8 p.m.

Here’s what you need to know about this typically sold-out event:



Gates open at 6:30 p.m.

The SCU Kids Zone is open from 6:30-8 p.m.

The concert begins at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $10 + military personnel get a $2 discount, courtesy of Combined Insurance.

