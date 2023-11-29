Culture

COLAtoday wrapped 2023: Here’s the content you loved the most

Today, we’re diving into our reader’s data to give you your COLAtoday wrapped — sharing with you our reader’s top articles, social posts, and more from this year.

November 29, 2023 • 
Samantha Robertson
Columbia, SC State House

See which pieces of content and social posts you loved the most this year. | Photo by COLAtoday team

Table of Contents
Quick overview
Data from the doom scroll
Top webpages
Top headlines

If you have Spotify, I’m sure you delved into your stats yesterday, including a roundup of your favorite artists, total minutes listened, top songs, and more. Today, we’re diving into our readers’ data to give you your COLAtoday Wrapped — sharing with you our readers’ top articles, social posts, and more from this year.

Quick overview

  • January was the month with the highest open rate for newsletters.
  • We’ve gained ~2,000 new subscribers.
  • Between Instagram + Facebook, we have a combined ~74,000 followers.

Data from the doom scroll

Our followers voted us as having the best local Instagram for 2023. Thanks to you, we surpassed 50,000 followers on Instagram, reached ~795,000 accounts, and gained ~9,000 followers.

IMG_0002.jpg

All this for $10? Eat your heart out. | Photo by COLAtoday team

Top webpages

Since January, we’ve had ~550,000 webpage views. Here are five of our top-viewed articles from this year. It’s no surprise that Soda Citizens like their events + local grub spots.

  1. Events page
  2. Our Instagram page
  3. Unwritten rules of Columbia
  4. Try these five new Columbia restaurants
  5. Where to find lunch for $10 or less in Columbia
A child looking at a new feature at the Riverbanks Zoo & Garden's latest attraction.

Now, guests can explore temperate and tropical forests, trek through the desert, and wind their way from land to sea in an immersive journey.

Photo provided by Riverbanks Zoo & Garden

Top headlines

We get it, sometimes you’re busy + miss stuff. Here are five of the big headlines this year:

  1. Finlay Park is getting a $23 million makeover.
  2. The new Campus Village opened at USC.
  3. The city celebrated the Babcock building’s cupola restoration + reinstallationbonus, Tupelo Honey is coming soon to the BullStreet District.
  4. Scout Motors Inc., is bringing a record-breaking $2 billion investment to establish its first manufacturing plant in Cola.
  5. Riverbanks Zoo and Garden’s new Darnall W. and Susan F. Boyd Aquarium & Reptile Conservation Center opened at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden.
