COLAtoday wrapped 2023: Here’s the content you loved the most

If you have Spotify, I’m sure you delved into your stats yesterday, including a roundup of your favorite artists, total minutes listened, top songs, and more. Today, we’re diving into our readers’ data to give you your COLAtoday Wrapped — sharing with you our readers’ top articles, social posts, and more from this year.
Quick overview
- January was the month with the highest open rate for newsletters.
- We’ve gained ~2,000 new subscribers.
- Between Instagram + Facebook, we have a combined ~74,000 followers.
Data from the doom scroll
Our followers voted us as having the best local Instagram for 2023. Thanks to you, we surpassed 50,000 followers on Instagram, reached ~795,000 accounts, and gained ~9,000 followers.
- This was the best-performing post for reach and likes this year — we’re talking 13,818 likes. This post reached 278,263 accounts, which is 3,045% higher than our average post on Instagram.
- Best performing post pertaining to comments. This post received 8,000% more comments than our average post on Instagram.
Top webpages
Since January, we’ve had ~550,000 webpage views. Here are five of our top-viewed articles from this year. It’s no surprise that Soda Citizens like their events + local grub spots.
- Events page
- Our Instagram page
- Unwritten rules of Columbia
- Try these five new Columbia restaurants
- Where to find lunch for $10 or less in Columbia
Top headlines
We get it, sometimes you’re busy + miss stuff. Here are five of the big headlines this year:
- Finlay Park is getting a $23 million makeover.
- The new Campus Village opened at USC.
- The city celebrated the Babcock building’s cupola restoration + reinstallation — bonus, Tupelo Honey is coming soon to the BullStreet District.
- Scout Motors Inc., is bringing a record-breaking $2 billion investment to establish its first manufacturing plant in Cola.
- Riverbanks Zoo and Garden’s new Darnall W. and Susan F. Boyd Aquarium & Reptile Conservation Center opened at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden.