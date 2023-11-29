COLAtoday wrapped 2023: Here’s the content you loved the most

If you have Spotify, I’m sure you delved into your stats yesterday, including a roundup of your favorite artists, total minutes listened, top songs, and more. Today, we’re diving into our readers’ data to give you your COLAtoday Wrapped — sharing with you our readers’ top articles, social posts, and more from this year.

Quick overview

January was the month with the highest open rate for newsletters.

We’ve gained ~2,000 new subscribers.

Between Instagram + Facebook, we have a combined ~74,000 followers.

Data from the doom scroll

Our followers voted us as having the best local Instagram for 2023. Thanks to you, we surpassed 50,000 followers on Instagram, reached ~795,000 accounts, and gained ~9,000 followers.



This was the best-performing post — we’re talking 13,818 likes. This post reached 278,263 accounts, which is 3,045% higher than our average post on Instagram.

we’re talking 13,818 likes. This post reached 278,263 accounts, which is 3,045% higher than our average post on Instagram. Best performing post pertaining to comments.

All this for $10? Eat your heart out. | Photo by COLAtoday team

Top webpages

Since January, we’ve had ~550,000 webpage views. Here are five of our top-viewed articles from this year. It’s no surprise that Soda Citizens like their events + local grub spots.



Now, guests can explore temperate and tropical forests, trek through the desert, and wind their way from land to sea in an immersive journey. Photo provided by Riverbanks Zoo & Garden

Top headlines

We get it, sometimes you’re busy + miss stuff. Here are five of the big headlines this year:

