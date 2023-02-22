Finlay Park’s revitalization project

The ordinance authorizing the funding of the revitalization and construction of Finlay Park, Columbia’s primary urban park that opened in 1990, was passed during the City Council Meeting on Tuesday.

Plans to update the 17.5-acre park have been in the works since 2019, but are now moving forward quickly. WLTX reported a groundbreaking could ensue as early as this July.

💰 The funds

The full revitalization will cost $21.5 million.



State funds: $1 million

Hospitality taxes: $5 million

General fund: $2 million

Congaree fund: $3 million

Bond issue: $10.5 million

🌳 The goal

The goal is to update existing amenities and increase accessibility, safety, and visibility so citizens are encouraged to partake in outdoor activities.

The location and outline of the existing Finaly Park. | Rendering via the City of Columbia

A key feature of the new park will be the renovated fountain with cascading falls that flows into a new central pond. The new water feature will also incorporate sustainable techniques to treat stormwater.

Other amenities include:



A stage and lawn to host events

Gardens

Restrooms

Shelters

A Playground with a splash pad

Enhanced lighting and parking

Public art

Hospitality offices

Accessibility upgrades

A plaza overlook

Each number on the map represents a new feature or an existing amenity that will be updated. | Rendering via the City of Columbia

Want a more in-depth look? Check out the full, 40-page master plan updated in November 2022 that includes more renderings, floor plans, inspiration pictures, and more.