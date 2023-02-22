SUBSCRIBE
Civic

Finlay Park’s revitalization project

Funding was approved and a groundbreaking is in the near future.

February 22, 2023 • 
Samantha Robertson
Finlay Park

The updates to Finlay Park include a revitalized fountain and new walkways. | Rendering via the City of Columbia

Table of Contents
💰 The funds
🌳 The goal
⛲ The updates

The ordinance authorizing the funding of the revitalization and construction of Finlay Park, Columbia’s primary urban park that opened in 1990, was passed during the City Council Meeting on Tuesday.

Plans to update the 17.5-acre park have been in the works since 2019, but are now moving forward quickly. WLTX reported a groundbreaking could ensue as early as this July.

💰 The funds

The full revitalization will cost $21.5 million.

  • State funds: $1 million
  • Hospitality taxes: $5 million
  • General fund: $2 million
  • Congaree fund: $3 million
  • Bond issue: $10.5 million

🌳 The goal

The goal is to update existing amenities and increase accessibility, safety, and visibility so citizens are encouraged to partake in outdoor activities.

Finlay Park

The location and outline of the existing Finaly Park. | Rendering via the City of Columbia

⛲ The updates

A key feature of the new park will be the renovated fountain with cascading falls that flows into a new central pond. The new water feature will also incorporate sustainable techniques to treat stormwater.

Other amenities include:

  • A stage and lawn to host events
  • Gardens
  • Restrooms
  • Shelters
  • A Playground with a splash pad
  • Enhanced lighting and parking
  • Public art
  • Hospitality offices
  • Accessibility upgrades
  • A plaza overlook
Finlay Park

Each number on the map represents a new feature or an existing amenity that will be updated. | Rendering via the City of Columbia

Want a more in-depth look? Check out the full, 40-page master plan updated in November 2022 that includes more renderings, floor plans, inspiration pictures, and more.

Real Estate Family
More from COLAtoday
uUhdYidI
Lifestyle
Your guide to the 2023 St. Pat’s Festival in Columbia, SC
March 14, 2023
 · 
Samantha Robertson
south main capital district area plan
Civic
South Main Street’s redevelopment plan.
February 20, 2023
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Our Own Work Our Own Way
Sponsored
Try This: “Our Own Work, Our Own Way” at the Columbia Museum of Art
Sponsored by
Processed with VSCO with j2 preset
Events
Valentine’s events happening around Columbia 💌
February 6, 2023
 · 
Samantha Robertson