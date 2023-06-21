Try these five new Columbia restaurants

The wait is over (or almost over) for the opening of these five new restaurants in the Soda City.

From family owned franchises, like Iron Hill Brewery + Sully’s Steamers, to three new locally owned establishments, you’ll find breakfast, lunch, and dinner options at these new hot spots.

Little Bee Bun Mee is located next door to Duke’s Pad Thai in Cayce. | Photo via City Social Co.

Iron Hill Brewery, 945 Sabal St.



Today is the opening day for the newest restaurant in the BullStreet District. The 7,500-sqft location offers scratch-made food, onsite craft beer brewing, and indoor + outdoor dining options.

Little Bee Bun Mee, 904 Knox Abbott Dr.



Opening July 11, the new Vietnamese sandwich shop features an open dining experience with its neighbor Duke’s Pad Thai, allowing diners to choose either cuisine all in one building.

The Dragon Room, 803 Gervais St.



The Dragon Room is a Pan-Asian Cocktail Bar from Kristian Niemi, who also owns Black Rooster Bourbon

The Hoot, 2910 Rosewood Dr., Suite 1



Soda Citizens Chelsea Ford, Jessica Ochoa, and Will Green teamed up to open The Hoot — a new bar and restaurant in the Rosewood neighborhood. Check out the food menu

Sully’s Steamers, 2835 Devine St.

