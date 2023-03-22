SUBSCRIBE

Tupelo Honey is coming to the BullStreet District

Add this soon-to-be brunch spot to your Saturday itineraries

Tupelo Honey

Tupelo Honey was founded in Asheville in 2000. | Photo provided by Tupelo Honey

Tupelo Honey Cafe is set to open its first Cola location at the new Bennet Building at BullStreet early next year.

The new location will be a 5,800 sqft space serving its popular scratch-made southern food and handmade cocktails.

Fun Fact: Tupelo Honey was founded in Asheville in 2000 and now has 20 restaurants in 13 states.

