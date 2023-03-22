Tupelo Honey is coming to the BullStreet District

Tupelo Honey Cafe is set to open its first Cola location at the new Bennet Building at BullStreet early next year.

The new location will be a 5,800 sqft space serving its popular scratch-made southern food and handmade cocktails.

Fun Fact: Tupelo Honey was founded in Asheville in 2000 and now has 20 restaurants in 13 states.

The BullStreet District has seen major growth over the last few years. Let’s take a trip down memory lane and #throwbackthursday to when we first announced the construction of the Bennet Building in 2021.

