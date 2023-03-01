Riverbanks Zoo and Garden’s new Aquarium & Reptile Conservation Center

It’s o-fish-al: Riverbanks Zoo and Garden’s new Darnall W. and Susan F. Boyd Aquarium & Reptile Conservation Center is now open (and we couldn’t be more ex-sssited). 🐍
The reimagined attraction and educational facility gives guests an engaging experience and a chance to see wildlife conservation efforts first-hand.
The immersive experience provided by the new center will feature:
- Conservation Labs: See hands-on work that was previously only experienced during behind-the-scenes tours.
- Coral Lab: Get an up-close view of the critical role Riverbanks plays in protecting coral reefs. The lab showcases colonies of corals that were rescued off the coast of Florida near Key West.
- Terrestrial Lab: Take a look at endangered reptiles and amphibians from around the globe and learn about Riverbanks’ work supporting populations of geckos, plus collaborative projects protecting SC’s most endangered wildlife.
- Desert Biome: This new immersive habitat features desert dwellers like tortoises, rattlesnakes, and Gila monsters, as well as thick-billed parrots and burrowing owls.
Other highlights:
- Floor-to-ceiling views of some favorite aquatic + reptilian residents
- A giant wall of moon jellies
- In the coming weeks, guests will have a chance to meet a giant octopus named Susan (in honor of Susan Boyd and her favorite animal).
Don’t be jelly and miss all of the fun. Swim on over and explore Riverbanks’ new Aquarium & Reptile Conservation Center. Plan your visit.*