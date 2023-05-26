SUBSCRIBE
COLAtoday is hosting Drink Up in July to celebrate beverages and beverages makers

Throughout the month of July, COLAtoday will be sharing content celebrating the beverage industry in our community.

May 26, 2023 • 
Samantha Robertson
285332432_475345931026417_4450231617313287030_n

From left to right: The Studio Fuego, The Daydreamer, The Sanarás Paloma | Photo by @coa_agaveria

Table of Contents
Psst — this is where you come in:
Get involved

During the month of July, COLAtoday will be celebrating our local beverage industry the best way we know how — through content.

From entrepreneurs to mixologists, unique coffee shops, fascinating local history + happy hour guides, we will shine a spotlight on the people and places that make our city’s beverage scene special.

We want to engage with local businesses interested in participating in our Drink Up initiative. Seriously, if you can drink it, we want to cover it.

Participation can look like:

Let’s just say, these businesses set the bar high last year.

Get involved

If you are interested in participating, submit your event for free or email us. Note: we cannot guarantee inclusion for every submission, but if you decide you want to participate:

  • Let us know how you want to be involved — whether it’s an event, a drink, a special, or something else.
  • Send us any photos, videos, or assets we can use.
  • If you’re planning to host an event, include the details and a link.

Note: If you are looking for guaranteed inclusion in our product, we are happy to connect you with someone from our sales team.

