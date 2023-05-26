COLAtoday is hosting Drink Up in July to celebrate beverages and beverages makers

During the month of July, COLAtoday will be celebrating our local beverage industry the best way we know how — through content.
From entrepreneurs to mixologists, unique coffee shops, fascinating local history + happy hour guides, we will shine a spotlight on the people and places that make our city’s beverage scene special.
Psst — this is where you come in:
We want to engage with local businesses interested in participating in our Drink Up initiative. Seriously, if you can drink it, we want to cover it.
Participation can look like:
- Creating a specialty drink like Blūm Coffee did last year with its “Cheerio” latte or Swiff’s Caramel Cookie Dough Freddo
- Being included in our local Happy Hour guide
- Hosting happy hour deals like Transmission Arcade did — just the mention of Drink Up during happy hour gave participants $1 worth of free game tokens with any drink purchase
- A Q+A with a mixologist
- Collaborating with local drink makers like Coa Agaveria y Cocina and As Well As to create wellness cocktails
Let’s just say, these businesses set the bar high last year.
Get involved
If you are interested in participating, submit your event for free or email us. Note: we cannot guarantee inclusion for every submission, but if you decide you want to participate:
- Let us know how you want to be involved — whether it’s an event, a drink, a special, or something else.
- Send us any photos, videos, or assets we can use.
- If you’re planning to host an event, include the details and a link.
Note: If you are looking for guaranteed inclusion in our product, we are happy to connect you with someone from our sales team.