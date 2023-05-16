SUBSCRIBE
🎶 Experience Nashville songwriters right here in Cola

May 16, 2023 • 
Steel Hands Brewing
An artist on stage while the crowd enjoys a performance during the Nashville Nights summer concert series at Steel Hands Brewing.

Nashville Nights happens every Friday starting June 2 through August 11.

Photo provided by Steel Hands Brewing

Music City meets Soda City. Nashville Nights Summer Concert series, a free music experience hosted by Steel Hands Brewing, kicks off on Friday, June 2 at 6 p.m. featuring singer-songwriter Channing Wilson.

Hosted by Nashville singer-songwriter and SC native Michael Haney, the series features talented artists traveling from Nashville, TN. Inspired to give back, Haney teamed up with Steel Hands Brewing to create a one-of-a-kind listening experience for music fans to enjoy the sounds and the stories that inspired these artists’ lyrics, honoring and preserving the legacy of songwriting.*

