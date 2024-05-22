Free summer at the Columbia Museum of Art

We’re so excited to share this news, COLA: The Columbia Museum of Art recently announced free admission for SC residents all summer long.

Thanks to a generous grant from Art Bridges Foundation’s Access for All program, locals can enjoy the CMA free of charge from May 24 through September 1 — this summer and for the next two summers.

The CMA features 27 galleries and plenty of ways to explore them, from multimedia tours to scavenger hunts, kids’ totes, and gallery games, plus coloring pages drawn by local artists and hands-on activities in The Cross Hatch.

Plan your free summer visit