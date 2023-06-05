SUBSCRIBE
Friday Night Laser Lights are back for the summer

June 4, 2023 • 
South Carolina State Museum
Crowd experiencing a laser light show at a concert

Experience the energy of a rock concert with stunning visuals at Friday Night Laser Lights, back at SCSM starting Friday, June 16.

The South Carolina State Museum’s rockin’ tradition returns Friday, June 16 with a stacked lineup of thrilling laser light shows, including Jimi Hendrix, the Eagles, and Pink Floyd’s “The Dark Side of the Moon” (celebrating the 50th anniversary of its release).

See your favorite band’s music in a new light as a stunning display of lasers choreographed to music fills the museum’s 55-foot digital dome planetarium. In addition to laser light shows, these special evening events also feature local food trucks and a cash bar with beer, wine, and non-alcoholic beverages available to purchase.*

