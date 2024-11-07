How to participate in the Philosophy of Five Points

The Five Points Association + Cola Love are hosting the Philosophy of Five Points, where local businesses will stay open late on Friday, Nov. 15 to offer guests the opportunity to participate in a Curiosity Crawl where they interact with thought-provoking experiences, philosophers, and local artists.

How to participate

Between 5:30 and 8 p.m., crawl through Five Points and stop by 10 activation sites within several local shops. Each activation site features an interactive merge of art, philosophy, and local culture of Five Points. Each time a participant comes across an activation site, they will collect a charm for a chance to win a raffle prize at the after-party. The event is free, but you’re encouraged to register.

The after party

Don’t miss the after party, taking place from at 8 to 9 p.m at Proof at Claussen’s. Enjoy a DJ, beverages, and the company of fellow crawlers to keep the community conversations going.