The South Carolina State Museum is kicking off the holidays with an after-hours event featuring special holiday shows (think: “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” in 4D) and the new planetarium experience, "Áróra.”

Stop by for photos with Santa, shop in the museum store, enjoy night-sky observing in the Boeing Observatory (weather permitting) + more.

A special guest will wrap up the night as the planetarium dome officially lights up with a special holiday display for the season.

Light up your holiday season