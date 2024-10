Learning cool new skills? That’s speaking our language.

Name three reasons Rosetta Stone has been a trusted name in language learning for over 30 years? Easy:



The immersive platform offers expert-crafted courses in 25+ languages.

Just 13 hours of study with Rosetta Stone is equivalent to a full semester of college Spanish.

With lessons as short as five minutes, you can hone your skills between classes or meetings, on your commute, or even replace some mindless social media scrolling.

Ready to start learning? Get 50% off 25 languages with Lifetime Unlimited.



Explore the world