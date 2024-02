Calling all curious minds…and busy parents.

Registration is now open for the South Carolina State Museum’s Spring Break camps, sponsored by AFLAC.

These week-long camps focus on a different subject each day including natural history, art, S.T.E.A.M + more, and cover multiple subjects (think: Ozobots to astronomy, and even fossil exploration).

Bonus: Camp Education Leaders are highly trained with CPR/First Aid certification, autism and accessibility training, and more.

See the schedule + register your kiddo