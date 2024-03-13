Light up the night (+ your creativity)

Ever built your own lantern from scratch? It’s a fun project that’s easier than you might think. Leading up to Columbia’s 32nd annual Artista Vista happening April 19-21, The Vista is here to help unleash your creativity. Here’s what’s on our radar:



Light Up The Night Paper Lantern Workshop

Light and Lantern Parade presented by Architrave | Saturday, April 20, 8 p.m. | Showcase your lantern masterpiece + illuminate the night as you stroll through The Vista in this visually stunning parade. Bonus: You could score $300 for having the best lantern or best use of light.

Pro tip: Lantern making workshops are free, but registration is required to snag your spot. Bring your friends for a collaborative lantern-making session or come solo — all are invited.

See details + register