Culture

Light up the night (+ your creativity)

Make your own lantern and shine bright on parade night.

March 13, 2024 • 
Vista GuildGermaine Foo
A group of individuals is seated across a long table, constructing their own lanterns at a workshop.

Attend a free lantern making workshop hosted by local artist Flavia Lovatelli.

Photo provided by Flavia Lovatelli

Ever built your own lantern from scratch? It’s a fun project that’s easier than you might think. Leading up to Columbia’s 32nd annual Artista Vista happening April 19-21, The Vista is here to help unleash your creativity. Here’s what’s on our radar:

  • Light Up The Night Paper Lantern Workshop | Select Saturdays, now through April 13 | Get crafty and learn how to make your own lantern from Flavia Lovatelli, one of Columbia’s best. Supplies + materials will be provided.
  • Light and Lantern Parade presented by Architrave | Saturday, April 20, 8 p.m. | Showcase your lantern masterpiece + illuminate the night as you stroll through The Vista in this visually stunning parade. Bonus: You could score $300 for having the best lantern or best use of light.

Pro tip: Lantern making workshops are free, but registration is required to snag your spot. Bring your friends for a collaborative lantern-making session or come solo — all are invited.

See details + register

