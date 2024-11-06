Support Us Button Widget
Culture

Light up your holidays at the South Carolina State Museum

From an immersive Northern Lights experience to the lighting of a giant snow globe, you won’t want to miss these holiday events.

November 6, 2024 • 
Anne Weber
A couple sitting in a planetarium watching the Northern Lights show, SCSM decorated for the holidays, and the Museum Store.

See the Northern Lights, find the perfect gift, and visit a winter wonderland, all at the SCSM.

Photo provided by the South Carolina State Museum

The holidays at the South Carolina State Museum will be very merry and extra bright this year. Mark your calendar for these upcoming festivities:

✨ Behold the Northern Lights

Immerse yourself in the wonders of the mystical Northern Lights during "Áróra,” a cinematic journey through remote Icelandic landscapes and outer space. This planetarium experience is showing for a limited time — and tickets are included with general admission.

🎁 Find the perfect gift

From linens and jewelry to decorative items and gourmet food, the Museum Store has countless unique gifts representing the Palmetto State. Psst.. members get an extra 10% off on Saturday, Nov. 23 + Saturday, Dec. 14.

❄️ See it snow in Soda City

On Thursday, Dec. 5, the museum’s 55-ft planetarium dome will transform into a giant snow globe. During the Holiday Planetarium Lighting (4-7 p.m.), guests can also enjoy visits with Santa, live jazz, a light-up reindeer hat activity, night-sky observing, and more.

🛷 Fly with Rudolph

“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer 4D” — a 10-minute take on the classic story with 3D visuals and interactive effects — is playing now through Tuesday, Dec. 31.

Plan your visit

