Our readers’ local love stories

Help us put our city on the map by submitting your love stories.

January 16, 2024 • 
Jessalin Heins-Nagamoto
Click the green “add point” button on our map to submit your love story.

Have you found love in Columbia? We want to know about it.

This Valentine’s Day, we’re creating a map of places where our readers have made memories around the area. We want to hear about every kind of relationship. Tell us about your meet cute stories, getting advice from a parent, learning to love yourself... we love love stories in all their forms. (But do keep it PG, please.)

Add a point to our map by Friday, Feb. 9 for a chance to be featured in our interactive map (and newsletter).

We’ll go first with a story of our own.

