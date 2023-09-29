Try this: COLAtoday’s 2023 pumpkin carving contest

Carve some time into your schedule. We’ve got a festive contest for you to participate in this spooky season — the COLAtoday Pumpkin Carving Contest.

Whether you plan to carve a pumpkin this season or not, this is your excuse to run to the nearest pumpkin patch or garden store, pick out your perfect pumpkin, and get creative. Don’t forget the carving kit.

The rules + details:

Create your own pumpkin masterpiece; carve, paint, shave, use stickers, or get creative in a way that is fun for you.

To make a submission, take a picture of your pumpkin + submit it here, along with a name for your art, a short description, your name, and your email address. Submissions are open through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 15.

While traditional pumpkin carvings and designs will be accepted, bonus points will be awarded to original and locally-themed designs. (Think: local landmarks, businesses, and icons.) Any submissions with offensive language or artwork will not be accepted.

Finalists will be selected by our team and announced in our newsletter on Friday, Oct. 20. These finalists will go head-to-head for the chance to be crowned best jack-o’-lantern of 2023 — you, our readers, will be the ones to vote — and the winner will be announced on Friday, Oct. 27.

Want some pumpkin art inspo before you get started? Here are a few no carve ideas and some pumpkin carving pro tips.

Submit here.