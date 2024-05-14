Prisma Health breaks ground on new Northeast medical park

Work is underway at Prisma Health’s new 15-acre medical campus in northeast Columbia. The Northeast Columbia Medical Park will bring comprehensive outpatient care closer to patients in the growing Midlands area, including Blythewood, Winnsboro, and Elgin.

The 134,000-sqft facility, located at 1120 Robert Branch Parkway in Killians Crossing, will offer:



primary and specialty care

physical therapy

imaging

lab services

outpatient surgery

retail pharmacy

Additional features include cardiology and orthopedics centers, four operating rooms, and 110 exam rooms.

Expected to open in fall 2025, the $128 million project is anticipated to create over 250 jobs, boosting the Midlands’ economy.