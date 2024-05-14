Support Us Button Widget
Prisma Health breaks ground on new Northeast medical park

Prisma Health is constructing a 134,000 sqft care center in Columbia, offering comprehensive outpatient services and creating over 250 jobs, opening fall 2025.

May 14, 2024 • 
David Stringer
Prisma-Health-Northeast-Columiba-Medical-Park-875x506.jpg

A rendering of the new facility in Northeast Columbia. | Photo provided by Prisma Health

Work is underway at Prisma Health’s new 15-acre medical campus in northeast Columbia. The Northeast Columbia Medical Park will bring comprehensive outpatient care closer to patients in the growing Midlands area, including Blythewood, Winnsboro, and Elgin.

The 134,000-sqft facility, located at 1120 Robert Branch Parkway in Killians Crossing, will offer:

  • primary and specialty care
  • physical therapy
  • imaging
  • lab services
  • outpatient surgery
  • retail pharmacy

Additional features include cardiology and orthopedics centers, four operating rooms, and 110 exam rooms.
Expected to open in fall 2025, the $128 million project is anticipated to create over 250 jobs, boosting the Midlands’ economy.

