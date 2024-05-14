Return of the Chicharrones

The Columbia Fireflies will temporarily undergo a name and mascot change to connect teams with their local US Hispanic community this week. The Fireflies return to the “Chicharrones de Columbia” during their games this weekend, Friday, May 17 through Sunday, May 19.

The name comes from “Chicharrones,” a Spanish dish made of fried pork belly. Don’t worry, you’ll get to try some yourself. The weekend series will dish out fresh pork rind nachos at the park.

Here’s what to expect:

Fans can enjoy a lively atmosphere at Segra Park, with live music from The Latin Musical Caravan, Spanish-language announcements, and dugout dancers to amp up the crowd.

Exclusive merchandise: Don’t miss the chance to take home exclusive team merchandise featuring the “Chicharrones de Columbia” logo.

Chicharrones de Columbia highlights:

This is the third year the team has engaged in the rebranding for Minor League Baseball’s Copa de la Diversión initiative to reach out to Latino and Hispanic fans.