Return of the Chicharrones

The Columbia Fireflies will temporarily undergo a name and mascot change to connect teams with their local US Hispanic community this week. The Fireflies return to the “Chicharrones de Columbia” during their games this weekend, Friday, May 17 through Sunday, May 19.
The name comes from “Chicharrones,” a Spanish dish made of fried pork belly. Don’t worry, you’ll get to try some yourself. The weekend series will dish out fresh pork rind nachos at the park.
Here’s what to expect:
- Fans can enjoy a lively atmosphere at Segra Park, with live music from The Latin Musical Caravan, Spanish-language announcements, and dugout dancers to amp up the crowd.
- Exclusive merchandise: Don’t miss the chance to take home exclusive team merchandise featuring the “Chicharrones de Columbia” logo.
Chicharrones de Columbia highlights:
- Thursday, May 16 | Richland Library Northeast, 7490 Parklane Rd. | 10 a.m. | Free | Join Fireflies players as they host a special Bilingual Storytime featuring storytelling and interactive activities.
- Friday, May 17 | 7:05 p.m. | Kick off Copa de la Diversión weekend with Soccer Night, featuring an exclusive jersey giveaway for the first 1,000 friends.
- Saturday, May 18 | 4:30 p.m. + 6:05 p.m. | Enjoy a doubleheader with gates opening at 3:30 p.m., featuring appearances by the ZOOperstars and Girl Scout Night, followed by post-game fireworks.
- Sunday, May 19 | 5:05 p.m. | Close out Copa de la Diversión Weekend with Sunday Funday, offering pre-game autographs, Kids Run the Bases, and Sincopao Flamenco dancing on the main plaza.
This is the third year the team has engaged in the rebranding for Minor League Baseball’s Copa de la Diversión initiative to reach out to Latino and Hispanic fans.