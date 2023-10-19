Culture

Vote: COLAtoday’s 2023 pumpkin carving contest finalists

Cast your vote on your favorite pumpkins submitted by our readers.

October 19, 2023 • 
Jessalin Heins-NagamotoEmily Shea-Owen
A girl carving a pumpkin.

May the best pumpkin win.

Photo via Pexels

Table of Contents
Butch the Grizzly Bear at Riverbanks Zoo
Franken-lantern
Happy COLAween
Mean Muggin'

You’ve scooped the seeds and made masterpieces out of pumpkins. Now it’s time for us to reveal the finalists for our Pumpkin Carving Contest. Check out the pumpkins below, and don’t forget to vote for your favorite.

Pumpkin Carving Finalists.png

Left: Butch the Grizzly Bear at Riverbanks Zoo submitted by Alyssa C.; Right: Franken-lantern submitted by James T.

Butch the Grizzly Bear at Riverbanks Zoo

This gourd-geous painting of Butch the Grizzly Bear from the Riverbanks Zoo submitted by Alyssa C. has us roaring with excitement.

Franken-lantern

Consider us more than impressed. This ghoulish painted pumpkin submitted by James T. proves you don’t need to carve to create.

Pumpkin finalists (1).png

Left: Happy COLAween submitted by Brenna A.; Right: Mean Muggin submitted by Emily C.

Happy COLAween

Put Cocky on a pumpkin and we’re guaranteed to like it. But that’s not even our favorite part of this painted design — peep the tombstone on the right side. This pumpkin was submitted by Brenna A.

Mean Muggin’

Talk about some serious carving skills. We can’t decide which were more impressed by — the perfectly straight teeth or the expressive eyebrows. Nice job, Emily C.

Voting closes Wednesday, Oct. 25 — so be sure to vote for the jack-o’-lantern you want to be crowned cream of the carving crop.

Vote here.

