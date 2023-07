Memberships are now available for Town Theatre‘s 104th season, which includes favorites like:



The Sound of Music

White Christmas

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

and more.

If that list got you excited, you might want to become a member. Members get to reserve their tickets in advance, score their favorite seats, and pay less per ticket. (Read: A Patron membership is $190, getting you 10 tickets for $19 each rather than the general admission price of $25.)

See membership options and the full season