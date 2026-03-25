Culture

Where to make spring cleaning donations in Columbia

Doing some spring cleaning and have items to donate? Check out these 14 spots in the Columbia area accepting clothing and supply donations.

March 25, 2026 • 
David Stringer
Three people are working together in what appears to be a warehouse or workshop with doors and windows. Two individuals wear blue "volunteer" shirts, while one person in a hoodie uses tape and a marker. They seem to be organizing or preparing materials for a project.

Volunteers help sort donated supplies at Habitat for Humanity.

Photo via @midlandshabitat

Flowers are blooming, birds are chirping, and spring isn’t just bringing warmer weather — it’s also time to clean. If you find yourself doing some decluttering this season, you can give new life to like-new and gently used items by donating them to organizations in the Columbia area.

Furniture + large hauls

The Cooperative Ministry
Support low-income Richland County residents by donating gently worn clothing and well-maintained furniture. The organization also accepts car donations with free towing within 50 miles.

Oliver Gospel Thrift
In addition to clothing and shoes, you can donate furniture, appliances, and working electronics. The organization also offers pickups on Wednesdays + Friday.

Palmetto Thrift Store
This shop is looking for clothing, shoes, purses, and accessory donations. It also accepts some appliances and furniture with the option to schedule a pickup for larger items.

His House of Columbia, Inc.
With four locations in the Midlands, this organization’s thrift stores support its mission to help address homelessness and recovery. It accepts items like clothing, furniture, and working appliances, and pickup is available.

Stepping Stones Ministry, Inc.
This nonprofit helps locals achieve sobriety and recovery, and its thrift store supports that mission. You can donate clothing, household items, and furniture; pickup is available.

The Salvation Army
Millions of people have benefited from funds raised by this organization, and there are multiple Midlands locations where you can donate items or shop. The nonprofit accepts everything from clothing to media to furniture. You can even donate a car.

Central South Carolina Habitat for Humanity ReStore
Help someone with their next home project or repair by donating home goods, supplies, furniture, and equipment to this West Columbia store. Pickups may be available if you have a larger haul.

Clothing

Gamecock CommUnity Shop
Support USC students with clothing donations, especially if you have professional items. The initiative also supports basic needs and accepts household items, school supplies, canned goods, and toiletries.

Thrift Avenue Thrift Store
This shop supports PETSinc, benefiting pets in the Midlands area. It accepts clothing and other items like pet supplies, toys, and small appliances.

Palmetto State Teachers Association
Help SC’s teachers dress to impress by donating professional clothing like shirts, blouses, suits, ties, and skirts.

4 Paws Thrift Store
This organization provides a safe spot for cats and dogs, and proceeds from the store help the cause. Your donations can include clothing, decor, and kitchen items.

Dress for Success Columbia
Help unemployed + underemployed women find their next opportunities by donating professional clothing items they can wear in professional settings.

Books + media

Richland Library
Let your books, CDs, and DVDs begin their next chapters by giving them to the local library.

Lexington County Library
This library system also accepts books, CDs, and DVDs. Donors are asked to contact their branch before bringing in a donation.

More from COLAtoday
Read Freely Entrance.jpeg
Festivals
Columbia’s newest book festival is turning the page to year two
Columbia’s book festival returns Friday, March 27 through Sunday, March 29 with author talks, panels, and events across downtown venues.
March 23, 2026
 · 
David Stringer
COLAroseshower.png
BizBrief
Women leaders making waves in Columbia
We asked our readers which women leaders in Columbia business are making history today — you nominated local CEOs, founders, and entrepreneurs shaping the region’s future.
March 19, 2026
 · 
Cat George
Three Notch'd-9925.png
Food
Restaurant Roundup: New and coming-soon restaurants in Columbia
Dining in Columbia is always a fresh experience, with new restaurants popping up all the time — and more on the way.
March 18, 2026
 · 
David Stringer
Koger Center Live Outside Large.jpeg
Arts
Free concerts return to Koger Center lawn
Free concerts return to the Koger Center lawn this year with 10 Levitt AMP shows spanning spring Saturdays and fall Thursdays.
March 17, 2026
 · 
David Stringer
Image from iOS (3)
City
Celebrating Women’s History Month through art in Columbia, SC
Women’s History Month is in full swing in Columbia — here are a few ways to support local women in the arts.
March 17, 2026
 · 
Samantha Robertson
ensor_keenan_house.jpg
Arts
Knight Foundation awards $280K to Columbia arts and civic engagement projects
Six Columbia organizations receive $280,512 from the Knight Foundation to support arts programming, Finlay Park activation, and civic engagement initiatives.
March 16, 2026
 · 
David Stringer
IMG_5630 Large.png
Sports
The return of the Capital City Bombers
The Fireflies revive the Capital City Bombers at Segra Park July 10–12 with throwback merch, promotions, and Columbia baseball history.
March 12, 2026
 · 
David Stringer
A ruby-throated hummingbird with green feathers on its back, black wings, and a red throat. It's perched on a tree branch.
Culture
When and where to spot hummingbirds in Columbia
Birds like the ruby-throated hummingbird will be appearing in Columbia in the spring — find out where you can go to catch a sighting.
March 12, 2026
 · 
Michael Beausoleil
William Starrett receiving the Order of the Palmetto.jpg
Arts
Ballet leader honored on stage
South Carolina Ballet’s William Starrett received the Order of the Palmetto during the company’s 65th anniversary performance.
March 11, 2026
 · 
David Stringer
Congress-StPats5_25-0352.jpg
Your guide to St. Pat’s in Five Points 2026
Plan your day at the 44th annual St. Pat’s in Five Points with this quick guide to music, the parade, races, and more.
March 10, 2026