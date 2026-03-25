Where to make spring cleaning donations in Columbia

Flowers are blooming, birds are chirping, and spring isn’t just bringing warmer weather — it’s also time to clean. If you find yourself doing some decluttering this season, you can give new life to like-new and gently used items by donating them to organizations in the Columbia area.

Furniture + large hauls

The Cooperative Ministry

Support low-income Richland County residents by donating gently worn clothing and well-maintained furniture. The organization also accepts car donations with free towing within 50 miles.

Oliver Gospel Thrift

In addition to clothing and shoes, you can donate furniture, appliances, and working electronics. The organization also offers pickups on Wednesdays + Friday.

Palmetto Thrift Store

This shop is looking for clothing, shoes, purses, and accessory donations. It also accepts some appliances and furniture with the option to schedule a pickup for larger items.

His House of Columbia, Inc.

With four locations in the Midlands, this organization’s thrift stores support its mission to help address homelessness and recovery. It accepts items like clothing, furniture, and working appliances, and pickup is available.

Stepping Stones Ministry, Inc.

This nonprofit helps locals achieve sobriety and recovery, and its thrift store supports that mission. You can donate clothing, household items, and furniture; pickup is available.

The Salvation Army

Millions of people have benefited from funds raised by this organization, and there are multiple Midlands locations where you can donate items or shop. The nonprofit accepts everything from clothing to media to furniture. You can even donate a car.

Central South Carolina Habitat for Humanity ReStore

Help someone with their next home project or repair by donating home goods, supplies, furniture, and equipment to this West Columbia store. Pickups may be available if you have a larger haul.

Clothing

Gamecock CommUnity Shop

Support USC students with clothing donations, especially if you have professional items. The initiative also supports basic needs and accepts household items, school supplies, canned goods, and toiletries.

Thrift Avenue Thrift Store

This shop supports PETSinc, benefiting pets in the Midlands area. It accepts clothing and other items like pet supplies, toys, and small appliances.

Palmetto State Teachers Association

Help SC’s teachers dress to impress by donating professional clothing like shirts, blouses, suits, ties, and skirts.

4 Paws Thrift Store

This organization provides a safe spot for cats and dogs, and proceeds from the store help the cause. Your donations can include clothing, decor, and kitchen items.

Dress for Success Columbia

Help unemployed + underemployed women find their next opportunities by donating professional clothing items they can wear in professional settings.

Books + media

Richland Library

Let your books, CDs, and DVDs begin their next chapters by giving them to the local library.

Lexington County Library

This library system also accepts books, CDs, and DVDs. Donors are asked to contact their branch before bringing in a donation.