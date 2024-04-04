The SC Philharmonic is coming to your neighborhood

The South Carolina Philharmonic is composing a new tune for community engagement. Next week, the Phil will leave the concert hall behind and head to Irmo for its inaugural “Music in My Neighborhood” series Monday, April 8 through Saturday, April 13.

The free concerts — thanks to the Central Carolina Community Foundation , the South Carolina Arts Commission , and the National Endowment for the Arts — transform everyday venues like coffee shops, libraries, and even Irmo Community Park’s amphitheater into lively stages for free performances.

Community Engagement

“The SC Phil believes everyone deserves to enjoy high-quality live music experiences,” says Susan Cafferty, Director of Education and Community Outreach. By performing in everyday spaces, the series orchestrates a unique connection between musicians and the Midlands community, breaking down barriers to cultural access.

Educational Impact

Philharmonic musicians will visit local schools and provide a symphony of interactive learning opportunities, offering students educational experiences and inspiring future maestros. This aligns with the orchestra’s mission to support and enrich local education through the arts.

Cultural Enrichment

The series comes to a crescendo at the grand finale full orchestra concert at the Irmo Amphitheatre, a celebration that underscores the importance of arts in the community. It showcases the transformative power of music, enriching the cultural landscape of the Midlands.

Through “Music in My Neighborhood,” the South Carolina Philharmonic not only entertains but educates, aiming to make a lasting cultural impact on the community. This innovative series demonstrates how classical music can be a vibrant part of everyday life, enriching the Midlands in profound ways.

