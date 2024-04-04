Culture

The SC Philharmonic is coming to your neighborhood

April 4, 2024 • 
David Stringer
SC PHIL IRMO.png

The program’s grand finale is a free concert at Irmo Community Park. | Photo by SC Philharmonic

The South Carolina Philharmonic is composing a new tune for community engagement. Next week, the Phil will leave the concert hall behind and head to Irmo for its inaugural “Music in My Neighborhood” series Monday, April 8 through Saturday, April 13.

The free concerts — thanks to the Central Carolina Community Foundation, the South Carolina Arts Commission, and the National Endowment for the Arts — transform everyday venues like coffee shops, libraries, and even Irmo Community Park’s amphitheater into lively stages for free performances.

Community Engagement

“The SC Phil believes everyone deserves to enjoy high-quality live music experiences,” says Susan Cafferty, Director of Education and Community Outreach. By performing in everyday spaces, the series orchestrates a unique connection between musicians and the Midlands community, breaking down barriers to cultural access.

Educational Impact

Philharmonic musicians will visit local schools and provide a symphony of interactive learning opportunities, offering students educational experiences and inspiring future maestros. This aligns with the orchestra’s mission to support and enrich local education through the arts.

Cultural Enrichment

The series comes to a crescendo at the grand finale full orchestra concert at the Irmo Amphitheatre, a celebration that underscores the importance of arts in the community. It showcases the transformative power of music, enriching the cultural landscape of the Midlands.

Through “Music in My Neighborhood,” the South Carolina Philharmonic not only entertains but educates, aiming to make a lasting cultural impact on the community. This innovative series demonstrates how classical music can be a vibrant part of everyday life, enriching the Midlands in profound ways.

More from COLAtoday
Screen Shot 2022-05-01 at 2.47.14 PM
Play
40+ great brunch restaurants to try in Columbia
March 30, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Three volunteers kneel as they loosen the soil in a plant bed, preparing it for planting.
Sponsored
It’s United Way’s Volunteer Week — here’s how you can help
Sponsored by
Soda City
Culture
Wait, is the term “Soda City” cringe? Let us know
March 28, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Three framed works of art showcasing variations of a photographic image featuring a girl wearing a coat and holding a stuffed animal, her face obscured
Sponsored
Try This: Two moving exhibitions exploring history and identity at the CMA
Sponsored by