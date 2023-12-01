Walking trends in Columbia

If you’ve been singing the lyrics “I walk a lonely road” a lot lately, you’re not… alone (well, in a sense). Columbia roads are actually less lonely than many, but we’ll get to that in a minute.

If national averages indicate anything, it’s that roads overall may have been more lonely during the past few years. According to a recent data report by Streetlight, annual average daily walking trips dropped 36% in the US between 2019 and 2022.

How does that national average shake out in Columbia, and where are the best spots to raise those national trend (and step count) numbers? Let’s take a look.

By the numbers

-36% | Percent change in walking trips in South Carolina

-36% | Percent change in walking trips in Columbia

35 | Our score out of 100 on Walk Score’s walkability meter

https://6amcity.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_b3kPIc94M1yfXIW

What does a percent change in walking trips mean? Say a metro area sees a -50% change in walking trips. This means, on average, walking trips declined by 50% in that area. (For the record, none of the top 100 metros in the study saw that much of a decline — the biggest dip was 49% in Akron, OH.)

The Saluda Riverwalk is part of the Three Rivers Greenway trail network. Photo by @ae.jacobson

Where to walk the walk

Wondering where you can get your steps in? Check out these pedestrian-friendly spots around town, from local parks to protected streets.

