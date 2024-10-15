Your preview of the Famously Hot South Carolina Pride Festival

In case you missed it, South Carolina Pride Movement’s Pride Week kicked off on Sunday, Oct. 13, with the 2024 theme, “Yeehaw Y’all! A Celebration for All.” The week of events lasts until Sunday, Oct. 20, including the annual Famously Hot South Carolina Pride Festival on Saturday, Oct. 19, with events extending through the weekend. Here’s a rundown of the remaining festivities:

Rocky Horror Drag Show, New Brookland Tavern | Wednesday, Oct. 16 | 9 p.m.

Catch the second annual drag tribute to The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Costumes and audience participation are encouraged.

Jasper Galleries, The Nook at Koger Center | Thursday, Oct. 17 | 6 p.m.

Explore art from the local LGBTQ+ community at this pride-themed show, part of the Jasper Galleries’ monthly series.

Cocky dressed up for the Pride Parade in 2022. Photo by @allenwallace72

Get Lit! Night Parade and Concert, Main Street + Laurel Street | Friday, Oct. 18 | 6 p.m.

The official kickoff to the SC Pride Festival, this free event features a parade starting at 7 p.m. and a concert with performances from RuPaul’s Drag Race stars Mistress Isabelle Brooks + Angeria VanMicheals, plus a set from Asher HaVon.

Pride Festival, Main Street | Saturday, Oct. 19 | 12 p.m.

Prepare for a free all-day celebration in the Main Street District with live music, food trucks, and vendors. Headliners include RuPaul’s Drag Race stars Phoenix, Bosco, Roxxxy Andrews, and Shannel. Big Freedia, the Queen of Bounce, will headline the festival.

Aftermath, The Senate | Saturday, Oct. 19 at 9 p.m.

The official Pride afterparty kicks off with performances by Phoenix, Bosco, Roxxxy Andrews, and Shannel, plus appearances from the Outfest Court + music by DJ EZ. Tickets are $20.

The Revue: Drag Brunch Edition, The Venue at 1626 Main | Sunday, Oct. 20 | 11 a.m.

Enjoy a mimosa-filled brunch with drag performances hosted by Paris Lefaris. Half of ticket sales support SC Pride. Tickets are $10 at the door.

And that’s not all. Learn more about the South Carolina Pride Movement and attend additional events like Free Mom Hugs, Reflection on Hope, the Pride Mass and Potluck, the PT’s Kickoff Party, the Meltdown afterparty, and a film screening of “Queens and Cowboys” at The Nick.