Support Us Button Widget
Culture

Your preview of the Famously Hot South Carolina Pride Festival

South Carolina Pride Movement’s Pride Week is in full swing, with the Pride Festival kicking off later this week.

October 15, 2024 • 
David Stringer
Pride NL version.png

The second annual Pride March took place in downtown Columbia in 1991.

Photo via Richland Library Digital Archives

In case you missed it, South Carolina Pride Movement’s Pride Week kicked off on Sunday, Oct. 13, with the 2024 theme, “Yeehaw Y’all! A Celebration for All.” The week of events lasts until Sunday, Oct. 20, including the annual Famously Hot South Carolina Pride Festival on Saturday, Oct. 19, with events extending through the weekend. Here’s a rundown of the remaining festivities:

Rocky Horror Drag Show, New Brookland Tavern | Wednesday, Oct. 16 | 9 p.m.
Catch the second annual drag tribute to The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Costumes and audience participation are encouraged.

Jasper Galleries, The Nook at Koger Center | Thursday, Oct. 17 | 6 p.m.
Explore art from the local LGBTQ+ community at this pride-themed show, part of the Jasper Galleries’ monthly series.

A USC Gamecocks mascot with a pride flag.

Cocky dressed up for the Pride Parade in 2022.

Photo by @allenwallace72

Get Lit! Night Parade and Concert, Main Street + Laurel Street | Friday, Oct. 18 | 6 p.m.
The official kickoff to the SC Pride Festival, this free event features a parade starting at 7 p.m. and a concert with performances from RuPaul’s Drag Race stars Mistress Isabelle Brooks + Angeria VanMicheals, plus a set from Asher HaVon.

Pride Festival, Main Street | Saturday, Oct. 19 | 12 p.m.
Prepare for a free all-day celebration in the Main Street District with live music, food trucks, and vendors. Headliners include RuPaul’s Drag Race stars Phoenix, Bosco, Roxxxy Andrews, and Shannel. Big Freedia, the Queen of Bounce, will headline the festival.

Aftermath, The Senate | Saturday, Oct. 19 at 9 p.m.
The official Pride afterparty kicks off with performances by Phoenix, Bosco, Roxxxy Andrews, and Shannel, plus appearances from the Outfest Court + music by DJ EZ. Tickets are $20.

The Revue: Drag Brunch Edition, The Venue at 1626 Main | Sunday, Oct. 20 | 11 a.m.
Enjoy a mimosa-filled brunch with drag performances hosted by Paris Lefaris. Half of ticket sales support SC Pride. Tickets are $10 at the door.

And that’s not all. Learn more about the South Carolina Pride Movement and attend additional events like Free Mom Hugs, Reflection on Hope, the Pride Mass and Potluck, the PT’s Kickoff Party, the Meltdown afterparty, and a film screening of “Queens and Cowboys” at The Nick.

More from COLAtoday
Lexington Steak house NL.png
Food
New steakhouse coming to downtown Lexington
Midlands restauranteurs Steve Cook, Joe Walker, and Ryan Jones are opening a modern steakhouse in Lexington in January 2025, featuring hand-cut steaks, seafood, and seasonal dishes.
October 15, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Holiday light display Columbia Fireflies segra park
Events
Preview of this year’s Fireflies Holiday Lights
This year’s Fireflies Holiday Lights promises to be bigger, better, and brighter. See what packages, food options, and activities are available for the whole family.
October 14, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Fall in Columbia, SC
Culture
Our readers’ local horror date stories
We get it — dating is scary. Share your horror date stories that still haunt you to this day.
October 14, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
TLW - Diana Kingsbury.jpg
Events
Film premiere celebrates the legacy of local musician Aaron Graves
“Those Lavender Whales & Friends & Family: A Community Concert Film” premieres at the Nickelodeon Theater to honor Aaron Graves’ life and legacy, featuring performances by surviving band members, friends, and family from a June 2023 tribute concert.
October 11, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Williams Brice
Play
Columbia’s most iconic landmarks
We’re giving you the 411 on the Cola’s landmarks — from the Gervais Street Bridge to Adluh Flour. Learn about their history, fun facts, and just why Soda Citizens and visitors alike find them so iconic.
October 11, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Vicious Biscuit
Food
Recently opened or coming soon restaurants in Forest Acres
Get ready for more espresso, teas, and baked goods, Soda Citizens. Construction on the Lazy Daisy Coffee Co. coffee shop is supposed to start in the fall and open in early 2025. Check out a handful of recently-opened restaurants in Forest Acres.
October 10, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
State Fair Food.png
Food
10+ new food options at the SC State Fair
You can’t spell friend without fried — This year’s SC State Fair will take place Wednesday, Oct. 9, and run through Sunday, Oct. 20.
October 10, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
MAD PEFORMER.jpeg
Events
Get ready for the MAD Festival in Kershaw County
The MAD Festival in Kershaw County is a five-day festival celebrating music, art, drama, and dance.
October 9, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Storm Water Studios-8271.jpg
City
This, not that: Alternatives for popular Cola attractions
Looking for things to do, but keep running across the same old stuff? Check out these local-approved (not-so) hidden gems.
October 9, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
DSC04262-scaled.jpg
Government
Updates on the progress of restoring the historic Columbia Canal
Since the historic flooding in 2015, the Columbia Canal has needed repairs. The City of Columbia + Columbia Water held a briefing to share how the restoration will be done by December 2027.
October 8, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson