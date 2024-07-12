Support Us Button Widget
Sponsored Content
Wellness

Debunking 3 retirement community myths

July 12, 2024 • 
Still Hopes Episcopal Retirement Community
Sponsored by
Three people laughing around a dining table.

Still Hopes residents enjoy vibrant lifestyles filled with good food, fun activities, and the support they need.

Photo courtesy of Still Hopes Episcopal Retirement Community

If you’re considering a retirement community, it’s important to know the facts. That’s why the local experts at Still Hopes are here to debunk some common misconceptions:

You will lose your independence.
With services like transportation and maintenance, residents can usually maintain their independence longer than staying in their homes.

There’s only bingo and bridge.
Residents enjoy activities like musical performances, clubs, fitness classes, volunteering, trips, and more.

You will get tired of the food.
With five dining venues + changing menus, there’s always something new.

The truth about Still Hopes

