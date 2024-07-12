Debunking 3 retirement community myths

If you’re considering a retirement community, it’s important to know the facts. That’s why the local experts at Still Hopes are here to debunk some common misconceptions:

You will lose your independence.

With services like transportation and maintenance, residents can usually maintain their independence longer than staying in their homes.

There’s only bingo and bridge.

Residents enjoy activities like musical performances, clubs, fitness classes, volunteering, trips, and more.

You will get tired of the food.

With five dining venues + changing menus, there’s always something new.

The truth about Still Hopes