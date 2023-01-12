SUBSCRIBE
Real Estate

Don’t be caught unprepared: The benefits of having a generator

January 12, 2023 • 
Cool Care Heating & Air
Sponsored by
Backyard of a home with a patio, chairs, table and a Generac Generator

During an outage, a Generac generator senses the problem and within seconds, turns on, and fully powers a house – whether you are home or not.

Photo provided by Cool Care Heating & Air

So, you lost power. If you don’t have a backup power generator installed in your home or business, you might have a big problem (think: refrigeration, heating + air, lighting, clean water, internet, and more) if high wind, snow, or an ice storm comes through the Midlands.

The go-to choice for whole home (or business) generators according to the pros at Cool Care Heating & Air? The Generac family of automatic standby generators.

To invest in a generator that will keep life going without disruptions, call Cool Care Heating & Air at (803) 772-7715 to schedule an assessment of your backup power needs and installation of your generator.*

