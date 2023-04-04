SUBSCRIBE
Celebrate Earth Day in Columbia

Invest in our planet via local, national, and global Earth Day initiatives.

April 4, 2023 • 
Emily Shea
earth-day.jpg

EarthDay.org also has resources for how to celebrate Earth Day year-round. | Photo via Pexels

Shoutout to planet Earth for keeping us all grounded. Let’s celebrate.

Saturday, April 22 marks Earth Day — an annual holiday that is celebrated by more than a billion people across 193 countries. This year’s campaign is “Invest In Our Planet,” and to help you do so, EarthDay.org has a plethora of resources that can help you get involved on local, national, and global levels. A few of our favorites include:

Interested in volunteering with a local environmental org in honor of Earth Day? Look no further than Congaree Riverkeeper and Keep The Midlands Beautiful.

Additionally, here are a few must-know facts about the history of Earth Day:

  • Senator Gaylord Nelson spearheaded the creation of Earth Day after witnessing an oil spill in Santa Barbara, CA. Under his leadership, the first Earth Day was in 1970.
  • The first Earth Day sparked an outpouring of environmental activism, and less than six months later, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the US Environmental Protection Agency were formed.
  • Earth Day went global in 1990.
David Stringer