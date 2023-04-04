Celebrate Earth Day in Columbia

Shoutout to planet Earth for keeping us all grounded. Let’s celebrate.
Saturday, April 22 marks Earth Day — an annual holiday that is celebrated by more than a billion people across 193 countries. This year’s campaign is “Invest In Our Planet,” and to help you do so, EarthDay.org has a plethora of resources that can help you get involved on local, national, and global levels. A few of our favorites include:
- The 2023 Earth Day Action Toolkit — your resource for all things Earth Day and environmental advocacy.
- The Earth Day event finder — search for local events taking place near you.
- The Climate Literacy Communications Toolkit — learn about the key messaging and research behind climate literacy.
Interested in volunteering with a local environmental org in honor of Earth Day? Look no further than Congaree Riverkeeper and Keep The Midlands Beautiful.
Additionally, here are a few must-know facts about the history of Earth Day:
- Senator Gaylord Nelson spearheaded the creation of Earth Day after witnessing an oil spill in Santa Barbara, CA. Under his leadership, the first Earth Day was in 1970.
- The first Earth Day sparked an outpouring of environmental activism, and less than six months later, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the US Environmental Protection Agency were formed.
- Earth Day went global in 1990.