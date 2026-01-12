Sponsored Content
City  Education

Lifelong learning starts here: Discover USC Continuing Education and Conferences


January 12, 2026 • 
Michaela Leung
Sponsored by
COLA-GVL-USC Continuing Edu 01.13.2026 (1).gif

From career advancement to personal exploration, USC Continuing Education and Conferences creates dynamic learning experiences that empower students, professionals, and lifelong learners.

Photos by University of South Carolina

Did you know? USC Continuing Education and Conferences offers a dynamic portfolio of programs and services designed to inspire curiosity, build skills, and support growth at every stage of life.

Advance your career

Through professional education programs, participants can gain targeted training, industry-relevant certificates, and practical skills to stay competitive in today’s workforce.

Explore new passions

Personal interest courses invite lifelong learners to dive into creative, cultural, and enrichment-based topics — purely for the joy of learning.

Engage the next generation

The American Camp Association–accredited Carolina Master Scholars Adventure Series provides students in grades 6-12 with hands-on, experiential summer learning that sparks curiosity and confidence.

Prepare for what’s next

In partnership with The Princeton Review, comprehensive test preparation programs help students confidently pursue college and graduate school goals.

Host impactful events

USC’s expert event planning team and state-of-the-art University Conference Center deliver full-service support for academic, corporate, and community events.

Whether building careers, exploring interests, preparing students, or hosting meaningful gatherings, USC Continuing Education and Conferences empowers learners and leaders to thrive.

Learn more

More from COLAtoday
thevistasc_1750172146_3657031477691448165_61892139941.jpg
Entertainment
Live in the Lobby Jazz shares full 2026 concert lineup
ColaJazz Foundation and the Koger Center announce seven intimate jazz performances running from February through December.
January 13, 2026
 · 
David Stringer
A close up of the white blossoms of the Bradford pear tree.
City

How to get free trees to replace those stinky Bradford Pears
For every Bradford Pear you remove from your property, Clemson and the Forestry Commission will give you a free replacement, but only while supplies last.
January 8, 2026
 · 
Danielle Johnson
Bourbon Main Street-4307.png
Food

Wine and dine around Columbia for Restaurant Week South Carolina
Get your calendars out and start booking your reservations at these Midlands eateries offering special dishes, menus, and deals for a limited time during Restaurant Week South Carolina.
January 8, 2026
 · 
David Stringer
6AM-GC-Recap-Hero_Blue.png
City
What our readers love about COLAtoday
We compiled all of the feedback from our Giving Campaign to learn what readers love most and want to see more of in our newsletters. Here’s a peek at what they said.
January 6, 2026
 · 
David Stringer
MLK Five Points - DStringer.JPG
Events
Plan Ahead: Don’t miss these events happening in Columbia
Bookmark this guide for a curated list of events taking place each month that we’re most looking forward to.
January 6, 2026
 · 
David Stringer
Gather Opening-9826.png
Food
Restaurant Roundup: New and coming-soon restaurants in Columbia
Dining in Columbia is always a fresh experience, with new restaurants popping up all the time — and more on the way.
December 29, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
thedroponmain_1732306260_3507161564283444389_70857226961.jpg
Events
12 New Year’s Eve events in Columbia to ring in 2026
Block parties, early ball drops, free games — whatever your vibe, there’s a Columbia-area New Year’s Eve for you.
December 16, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
Kendall Briles.jpeg
Sports
Beamer rebuilds Gamecocks’ offense with trio of hires
South Carolina is reshaping its offense with coordinator Kendal Briles and longtime assistants Stan Drayton and Randy Clements joining Shane Beamer’s staff.
December 11, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
2025-cfwf-grandetasting-webres_158.jpg
Food
Columbia Food & Wine Festival adds new initiatives
Columbia Food & Wine Festival returns with new Tastemakers memberships and a USC hospitality scholarship added to its five-day lineup.
December 11, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
jwty20IX.jpeg
Business
A spring class for future music industry pros
Registration is open for MAI’s spring Audio Engineering Certificate, a six-month program led by Jam Room’s Jay Matheson.
December 10, 2025
 · 
David Stringer