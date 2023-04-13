SUBSCRIBE
Just-released Elevate Midlands 2023 Report outlines growth and opportunities

April 13, 2023
Columbia SC tubing on the river- photo By Forrest Clonts.jpg

The Elevate Midlands 2023 Report highlights growth throughout the Columbia, SC region.

Photo by Forrest Clonts

Just in from the Midlands Regional Competitiveness Council (community leaders brought together by the Midlands Business Leadership Group): the Elevate Midlands 2023 Report. The report lets the Columbia region know where it’s thriving, how it stacks against peers, and its growth opportunities.

Six sectors are examined:

  • Entrepreneurial + Business Environment
  • Innovative Capacity
  • Industry Clusters
  • Talent Retention
  • Livability
  • Employment Index

Check out the report to learn more about our region’s greatest assets + the roadmap for improvement.*

Deep dive into the Elevate Midlands data

