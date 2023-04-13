Just-released Elevate Midlands 2023 Report outlines growth and opportunities

Just in from the Midlands Regional Competitiveness Council (community leaders brought together by the Midlands Business Leadership Group): the Elevate Midlands 2023 Report . The report lets the Columbia region know where it’s thriving, how it stacks against peers, and its growth opportunities.

Six sectors are examined:



Entrepreneurial + Business Environment

Innovative Capacity

Industry Clusters

Talent Retention

Livability

Employment Index

Check out the report to learn more about our region’s greatest assets + the roadmap for improvement.*

Deep dive into the Elevate Midlands data