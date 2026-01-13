Culture  Entertainment

Live in the Lobby Jazz shares full 2026 concert lineup

ColaJazz Foundation and the Koger Center announce seven intimate jazz performances running from February through December.

January 13, 2026 • 
David Stringer
thevistasc_1750172146_3657031477691448165_61892139941.jpg

Catch some starlight through the Koger Center windows as jazz fills the air. | Photo via The Vista

The ColaJazz Foundation and the Koger Center for the Arts have announced the 2026 Live in the Lobby Jazz season, featuring seven performances in the Koger Center’s Grand Tier Lobby.

Live in the Lobby Jazz schedule:

  • Ashley Pezzotti | Thursday, Feb. 5 | A rising star vocalist in the New York jazz scene.
  • Mar Vilaseca | Wednesday, April 22 | This Juilliard School graduate has a background in classical piano and modern jazz voice.
  • Lew Tabackin | Thursday, June 25 | The legendary flutist and tenor saxophonist is known for his virtuosic style.
  • The Music of Ray Charles (The Jazz Legacy Project) | Thursday, Aug. 20 | This concert pays homage through storytelling and performance.
  • Pasquale Grasso| Thursday, Oct. 15 | The acclaimed guitarist performs mid-century jazz.
  • Soda City Brass Band: Crescent City Voodoo | Friday, Oct. 30 | Mark Rapp and the Soda City Brass Band celebrate Halloween with some wicked tunes.
  • Eve of the Eve | Tuesday, Dec. 22 + Wednesday, Dec. 23 | Get festive with two nights of holiday-themed jazz.

Catch all of the 7:30 p.m. shows with a season subscription, or you can snag single tickets now through the Koger Center.

