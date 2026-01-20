St. Pat’s in Five Points announces 2026 lineup

Last year, we took a look back at the history of St. Pat’s in Five Points, an annual festival that’s brought the Columbia community together for more than 40 years with a parade, road race, and live music.

This year, the festival returns on Saturday, March 14 for its 44th year with a lineup headlined by Grace Potter and Switchfoot, along with quickly rising artists like Grace Bowers, Buffalo Traffic Jam, The Creekers, and Congress The Band. With nearly 30 acts (16 with local ties) across five stages, the entire Five Points village will come to life for the day and signal to the Midlands that spring is almost here.

Half of the artists on this year’s lineup have local ties. | Graphic from St. Pat’s in Five Points

Meet the headliners

Grace Potter | Spin magazine called her “one of the greatest living voices in rock today,” and that’s why she’s performed alongside legendary artists like the Rolling Stones, Robert Plant, and Bonnie Raitt.

Switchfoot | Best known for their early 2000’s hits like “Meant to Live” and “Dare You to Move,” the alt-rock band is known for their powerful live performances.

The Creekers | If you’re a TikTok scroller, you might have heard the trend featuring their song “Tennessee,” which shot to No. 5 on Spotify’s list of the most viral songs last summer.

Congress The Band | The 2025 St. Pat’s festival caught the Charleston band in the midst of their rise as they played for a giant crowd early in the day. They followed that up with a sold-out show at The Senate last fall and return as headliners on a larger stage this year.

Get to know the full lineup through the official festival playlist.