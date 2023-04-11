🥨 Expert-approved munchies for 4/20

If you’re partaking in 4/20 festivities today (safely, of course), here are five expert-approved snacks to make (or to order on your fave food delivery app… because, let’s be honest, we’re not leaving the couch today), courtesy of the pros at Hometown Hero CBD.

🍣 Omega-3s

Omega-3s are a type of acid found in fats and oils that offer all sorts of benefits. They’re a great energy source that helps keep your cardiovascular, respiratory, and immune systems functioning.

Additionally, research shows that a whole bunch of chemical reactions in your body convert omega-3 fatty acids into endocannabinoids. The endocannabinoid system helps regulate vital functions such as memory, appetite, sleep, temperature, emotional processing, and much more. (More on the science around that here.)

Foods rich in Omega-3s include:



Salmon, oysters, mackerel, and anchovies (sushi, anyone?)

Walnuts

Peanut butter

Soybeans

Flaxseed and chia seeds (hello, smoothie bowl)

🍫 Chocolate

Before gummies came into the spotlight, the humble brownie was the most iconic cannabis edible — and for a good reason too. With its sweetness and deep earthy undertones, chocolate does a spot-on job of covering up any “meh” grassy aftertaste.

But there’s another benefit: Chocolate (particularly dark chocolate) is rich in anandamide, an endocannabinoid that gets its name from the Sanskrit word “Anada,” which means “happiness” or “bliss.”

Our dark chocolate go-tos:



Ghirardelli Intense Dark Chocolate Bar (92% cacao)

Dove PROMISES Deeper Dark Chocolate (70% cacao)

Hershey’s Nuggets Dark Chocolate with Almonds (45% cacao)

Snacks on snacks on snacks. Photo by Christian Kaye Photography via Hometown Hero

🥭 Mangoes

Ever wonder where plants get their smell? (Stay with us here.) Through naturally occurring compounds called terpenes.

Mangoes are rich in a terpene called myrcene, which may help transport cannabinoids into the brain. Plus, this terpene may help the transdermal absorption of cannabinoids too — aka help topical Delta-8 products absorb through the skin.

How we like our mangoes:



Sliced and sprinkled with Tajin (even better when in hand held, popsicle-style form)

Rolled into rice paper wrappers with avocado or mint

Alongside sticky rice

Keep reading for two more ideal munchies — and snag Hometown Hero’s bonus offer of a free sample, offered today only for our readers.*

2 more ideal munchies

This content was created in partnership with Hometown Hero CBD. Please note: Hometown Hero advises consumers to read the company’s terms and conditions, consult a physician before trying products, start only with small amounts, and to not consume Delta-9 before driving or before a drug test. The information about providers and services contained in this newsletter does not constitute an endorsement or recommendation by COLAtoday.

Quiz

What’s the origin of the “4/20" holiday?



A. 420 is the number of active chemical compounds in marijuana.

B. 420 is police code for marijuana violations.

C. The location of Denver Interstate mile marker 420.

D. 420 is what you get if you multiply 12 by 35, the numbers from the title of the Bob Dylan song “Rainy Day Woman no. 12 and no. 35.”

E. 4:20 is the time when a group of teens from California would search for a legendary lost marijuana crop near the Point Reyes Coast Guard Station.

Puff, puff, guess