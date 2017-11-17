Voices: Five Points faves for the holidays

The best place in Columbia to catch that festive feeling this time of year? Check out Five Points. Something about that small village vibe + twinkle lights seems ideal for getting a jump on holiday shopping and eating. ✨

Five Points’ annual A Starry Night event is Dec. 1 with a DJ at the fountain, free cider, and deals at local shops. There’s also the opportunity to get a picture with Santa — under the Hootie and the Blowfish monument. This is basically Peak Columbia Christmas.

I love doing my holiday shopping in Five Points. Gourmet Shop and Portfolio Art Gallery are right next door to each other and have lots of unique gift options. Portfolio stocks beautiful pottery and funky earrings AND there’s free gift-wrapping. When I don’t know what to get someone, the Gourmet Shop is my go-to spot. Kitchen gadgets, fancy teas, candies, and wine will satisfy anybody!

A newer favorite is Sunrise Artisan Bath on Santee Ave. Not only is the proprietor incredibly friendly and helpful, her handmade bath products are a cut above. Beautiful soaps and bath bombs come in a variety of scents (LOVE the Rosemary Mint), and she even has a kids’ collection of soaps in fun shapes and bright colors. (My preschooler is a big fan of handwashing thanks to the soap shaped like a star.)

When you’re shopping local this holiday season, make it a point to shop Five Points. It will be an inviting and stress-free experience.

by Bethany Tisdale, professor at UofSC’s Darla Moore School of Business + freelance writer | Instagram: @bethanytisdale

