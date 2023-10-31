Food

A Taste of Trinidad in the Midlands

Trini Lime Caribbean Cafe is the Midlands first Trinidadian restaurant opening in Cayce’s arts district, across the street from Piecewise Coffee.

October 31, 2023 • 
David Stringer
TRINI LIME CAFE CAYCE.PNG

Trini Lime Caribbean Cafe is now open across the street from Piecewise in Cayce. | Photo by COLAtoday

Trini Lime Caribbean Cafe, the Midland’s first Trinidadian restaurant, is now open at 2008 State St. in Cayce.

Trinidad native Chef Sullange Soloman, known by some for her popular pepper sauce at Soda City Market, is now showcasing the full spectrum of island flavors at her very own restaurant.

Now open Wednesday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., the restaurant will soon expand its hours to include Sunday brunch and more.

The Sunday brunch will feature eight dishes, live music, or a DJ, in a relaxed and fun atmosphere. You can bring a big appetite, but you’ll surely still have leftovers for dinner.

What’s the first dish you should try off the menu? From daily specials like Sada Roti, saltfish, and tomato choke to everyday dishes like stew fish or curry goat, there’s a variety of flavor-packed island dishes to try from Chef Sullange.

