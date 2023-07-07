Check out this piece of paradise coming to Cola

Get ready to tropic like it’s (famously) hot, Cola — there’s a new restaurant coming to town this summer. Enter: Urban Tiki, a soon-to-be hidden oasis nestled beneath Main St.

The new spot is located in the lower level of The Grand on Main (in the space previously occupied by The Robinson Room, now located at 1614 Main St.). Whether you’re planning a memorable night out with friends, a romantic date, or simply looking for a place to unwind after a long day, Urban Tiki invites you to bask in the ambiance of paradise.

The restaurant plans to transport guests to a world where the worries of the city fade away so you can sip, savor, and sway to the rhythm of the islands.

Want to be one of the firsts to know about the grand opening?

