What ice cream flavor best embodies Columbia?

Calling all lovers of Columbia, warm weather, and ice cream. We want to know — if Soda City was a flavor of ice cream, what would it be? What local ingredients would it contain? Would it be ribboned with locally procured sea salt caramel or crumbled cookies from smallSUGAR?

Share your locally inspired ice cream flavor with us by Friday, June 30, and we may feature it in an upcoming newsletter — just make sure it includes one to three local ingredients (bonus points if you list the local spot to source the ingredients and include a catchy name for your frosty concoction).

Need some inspiration? Here are two examples to get your stomachs grumbling:

🇺🇸 US: A waffle cone of vanilla bean ice cream laden with chunks of apple pie.

🇯🇵 Japan: A taiyaki filled with taro soft serve and topped with a black sesame cookie.