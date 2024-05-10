Support Us Button Widget
Real Estate

$17.5 million dollar estate for sale

Bordered by the Wateree River, the 730 acre estate is surrounded by 3,600 acres of preserved land, and includes multiple houses and structures.

May 10, 2024 
David Stringer
default

The property was once a retreat for PT Barnum’s circus animals. | Photo couresty of Premier Sotheby’s International Real Estate

The Goodwill Estate, a landmark property listed on the National Register of Historic Places since 1986, is up for sale in Richland County, near Eastover, with an asking price of $17.5 million. The estate is spread over 730 acres and surrounded by 3,600 acres of preserved land.

Established in 1795, the property features two primary residences, including a main house with intricate details like hand-molded bricks and an antique French crystal chandelier. Fun fact: For a time, it became a retreat for PT Barnum’s circus animals.

Additional structures include a grist mill, sawmill, hunting lodge, and a private museum in the Heyward House. Currently owned by Larry Faulkenberry, the estate is marketed with the potential for subdivision into 22 lots, offering both conservation and development opportunities.

Tammra Granger and Julie Breedlove of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty are managing the sale.

