Exceptional cuisine meets relaxed elegance at Gregory’s at Solina. With breathtaking golf course views and a menu crafted from locally-sourced ingredients, Gregory’s caters to every taste. Think:



Fried green tomatoes

The Solina Burger (made with a ribeye-brisket blend patty)

Cajun shrimp and grits

Whether you’re enjoying a post-golf lunch, hosting a family gathering, or holding a business dinner, every visit feels like a special occasion.

Bonus: There’s indoor and outdoor seating.

