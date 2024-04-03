Food

Meet Columbia’s James Beard Award finalists

Columbia’s Lula Drake Wine Parlour (Outstanding Wine Program) and Robbie Robinson of City Limits Barbecue (Best Chef Southeast) are finalists in the 2024 James Beard Awards.

April 3, 2024 • 
David Stringer
4Y3A8427.jpg

James Beard Award finalist Robbie Robinson loads up the smoker with red hot coals. | Photo by COLAtoday

The Capital City is once again on the national culinary stage, with two local favorites named as finalists for the prestigious 2024 James Beard Awards.

Lula Drake Wine Parlour has been nominated for its Outstanding Wine Program, and Robbie Robinson of City Limits Barbecue in West Columbia is up for Best Chef Southeast. The winners will be announced at the Lyric Opera of Chicago on June 10, with the ceremony livestreamed on Eater.

Pro tips if you’re trying City Limits Q:

  • Be prepared to wait in line. The word is out and it’s only open on weekends. Chef Robinson let us know that 1:30-2 p.m. is a great time to arrive.
  • Sign up for the City Limits newsletter to find out what will be on the menu each weekend.

Pro tips if you’re trying Lula Drake:

  • On Wednesday evenings, pair your wine with the Dorsia Pasta special. We hear the Cacio e Pepe is heavenly.
  • Don’t miss out on the Jamon Iberico, the finest ham around. Also, ask the bartender for a “funky” red wine recommendation.
