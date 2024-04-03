Meet Columbia’s James Beard Award finalists

The Capital City is once again on the national culinary stage, with two local favorites named as finalists for the prestigious 2024 James Beard Awards.

Lula Drake Wine Parlour has been nominated for its Outstanding Wine Program, and Robbie Robinson of City Limits Barbecue in West Columbia is up for Best Chef Southeast. The winners will be announced at the Lyric Opera of Chicago on June 10, with the ceremony livestreamed on Eater.

Pro tips if you’re trying City Limits Q:



Be prepared to wait in line . The word is out and it’s only open on weekends. Chef Robinson let us know that 1:30-2 p.m. is a great time to arrive.

Pro tips if you’re trying Lula Drake:

