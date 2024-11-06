Support Us Button Widget
Food

Steel Hands Vista Distilling and Brewing opens with a slate of weekend events

Steel Hands, a highly anticipated brewery and distillery, will open its doors in Columbia, South Carolina this weekend.

November 6, 2024 • 
Mitch Hooper
COLAtoday Steel Hands Brewing

Steel Hands flexes an extensive menu that features chicken sliders, scallops, and Cajun-style crawfish. | Photo via Steel Hands

A new brewery and distillery is opening in Columbia, and its opening with a bang this weekend.

Steel Hands Vista Distilling and Brewing will host a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, Nov. 8 at 4:30 p.m. This marks the grand opening of its new location at 705-A Gervais St., and it kicks off the start of a two-day party.

Starting at 5 p.m., local artist Preston Duffee will provide live music and early birds can sip complimentary spirit tastings of Steel Hands’ gin, vodka, and pecan rye whiskey. The full drink menu will also be available during this team.

The fun returns on Saturday with three more local bands playing live music throughout the day, starting at 1 p.m. There will also be a rotating espresso martini menu from 1-10 p.m., starting with pumpkin spice latte and ending with peppermint.

More from COLAtoday
Soda City
Events
Prepare for the holidays with these local markets and pop-ups
The holidays are just around the corner in Columbia, South Carolina, and these local vendors are offering food, drinks, and decor perfect for each seasonal festivity.
November 6, 2024
 · 
Mitch Hooper
city of columbia
Nonprofits
Open board seats for nonprofits in Columbia
Are you looking to serve the community? We’re compiling a list of open board seats in Cola
November 5, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
763 Meeting Street Antique Mall
Live
Happy Hauling: flea markets, trade, vintage, and resale shops in Columbia
Here’s the deal — the flea market and vintage shopping scene is stellar in the Soda City
November 5, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Gamecock pregame atmosphere
Sports
South Carolina Gamecocks Women’s Basketball: 2024-25 season preview
South Carolina Gamecocks Women’s Basketball enter the 2024-25 season as the reigning champions, bringing large expectations for the new year.
November 4, 2024
 · 
Mitch Hooper
SC-Election Results - feature image
City
Your guide to Election Day in Columbia, SC
Election Day is Tues., Nov. 5. Here’s the need-to-know information. 🗳
November 1, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Transmission Philly.jpg
Food
Late night food in the Soda City
Discover Columbia’s late-night dining spots, from Tex-Mex and pizza to pub fare and desserts, perfect for post-11 p.m. cravings.
October 31, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Fall in Columbia, SC
Culture
Our readers’ local horror date stories
We get it — dating is scary. Share your horror date stories that still haunt you to this day.
October 30, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Read Freely NL version.png
Events
Meet Read Freely Fest, South Carolina’s new book festival
Richland Library will host the inaugural Read Freely Fest featuring author talks, book signings, and performances.
October 29, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
fallbackfest2023.png
Festivals
Preview the 8th Annual Fall Back Fest ahead of this weekend
The City of West Columbia’s 8th Annual Fall Back Fest is set to take place on Friday, Nov. 1 from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. on the 100-300 blocks of State Street. Here’s what you can expect at the free fall festival.
October 28, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
USC stadium updates.png
Sports
USC announces updates to Williams-Brice Stadium and the coming of a $350 million hospital
Last week, USC’s Board of Trustees approved a Request for Proposal (RFP) for an architecture firm to focus on Phase One of reimagining Williams-Brice Stadium + a $350 million, specialized hospital focused on neurology-related illnesses.
October 28, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson