Steel Hands Vista Distilling and Brewing opens with a slate of weekend events

A new brewery and distillery is opening in Columbia, and its opening with a bang this weekend.

Steel Hands Vista Distilling and Brewing will host a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, Nov. 8 at 4:30 p.m. This marks the grand opening of its new location at 705-A Gervais St., and it kicks off the start of a two-day party.

Starting at 5 p.m., local artist Preston Duffee will provide live music and early birds can sip complimentary spirit tastings of Steel Hands’ gin, vodka, and pecan rye whiskey. The full drink menu will also be available during this team.

The fun returns on Saturday with three more local bands playing live music throughout the day, starting at 1 p.m. There will also be a rotating espresso martini menu from 1-10 p.m., starting with pumpkin spice latte and ending with peppermint.