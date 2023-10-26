The 2023 Lake Murray Country Team will compete in the the World Food Championships
The World Food Championships will take place next month and three local chefs will compete in the multi-day, live event culinary competition for first place and $100,000 in prize money.
Team Lake Murray Country is returning to the World Food Championships (WFC) in Dallas, TX, running Wednesday, Nov. 8 through Sunday, Nov. 12. Fun fact — Over 450 teams from 40 states and 10 countries are anticipated at this year’s event, which features 10 food categories.
Meet the three chefs representing Lake Murray Country, who were selected through popular vote at the Taste of Lake Murray fundraising event.
Chef Chris Williams | Owner and Chef of Roy’s Grille & BBQ and 2022 South Carolina Chef Ambassador.
Competition Category: Sandwich
Chef Maegan Horton | Executive Chef of Blue Marlin Restaurant
Competition Category: Seafood
Chef Michael Ellis | Director of Culinary Services for Smoked, The Grand, The Main Course, Good Life Cafe, The Players Club, and Peak Drift Brewing
Competition Category: Chef
The WFC winner in each category advances to the Final Table, where the top 10 chefs vie for first place and a $100,000 prize. Fun fact — Capital City/Lake Murray Country hosted the 2022 Final Table.