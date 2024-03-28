Gamecock commit named Gatorade Player of the Year

Juju Watkins, Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers, Kiki Rice, and now Camden High School’s Joyce Edwards. That’s a list of recent Gatorade National Players of the Year.

Selected from over 500,000 athletes, the honor celebrates Joyce’s excellence in sports and community leadership and cements her name with the likes of WNBA MVPs and Hall of Famers.

We’ve seen what Joyce Edwards can do on the court, but her Gatorade POY win also highlights her leadership off it. Besides her basketball prowess, Edwards shines as an all-state soccer player, National Beta Club and Honor Society member, and community volunteer, embodying the spirit of a student-athlete.