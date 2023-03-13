Gamecocks WBB Top seed in the NCAA Tournament

The Gamecock’s Women’s Basketball team will start their NCAA tournament championship run at home in Colonial Life Arena on Friday at 2 p.m. against No. 16 seed Norfolk State. Watch it on ESPN if you can’t make it out.

This year’s team is the No. 1 overall seed again after being ranked No. 1 in the nation for 37 straight weeks, the second-longest run in the history of the AP Poll. They are only the third program to hold the top spot for back to back seasons, along with UConn and Louisiana Tech.

What’s the Gamecock’s path to Dallas?

🏀 Game 1 vs. Norfolk State | March 17 | 2 p.m. | Tickets | Only one No. 16 seed has defeated a top-seeded team in tournament history, so our odds are good.

🏀 Game 2 vs. the winner of the South Florida-Marquette| March 19 | Times TBD | Tickets | The second round of the NCAA tournament could provide a challenge against South Florida, who was the regular season AAC conference champion, or Marquette, who defeated UConn and Texas this season.

🏀 Sweet 16 + Elite Eight | March 25 + 27 | Times TBD | Tickets | If the Gamecocks win both games in Columbia this weekend, they’ll head to the Upstate and Bon Secours Wellness Arena for two games. The Gamecocks could match up against No. 2 seed Maryland or No. 3 Notre Dame in the Elite Eight game. Earlier this season, Dawn Staley’s squad defeated Maryland 81-56 in College Park.

🏀 Final Four and Championship Games in Dallas, TX | March 31 + April 2 | Times TBD | Tickets | On the other side of the bracket stands No. 1 seeds Indiana and Virginia Tech, but perennial foe and rival UConn is eager to return to the championship. The Gamecocks will have to potentially get past Stanford or Iowa State to make it back to the championship.

Try your hand at a perfect bracket and complete this with your predictions.