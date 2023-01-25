SUBSCRIBE
Get jazzed about this upcoming Charleston, SC event 🎷

January 25, 2023 
Historic Charleston Foundation
A man with a saxophone standing against a wall.

Charleston is home to many jazz musicians who played in bandstands of Count Basie, Duke Ellington or Jimmie Lunceford + more.

Did you know that jazz music has significant roots in Charleston, SC ?

Along with an interesting story about a Charleston orphanage, jazz was brought to the Lowcountry through enslaved Africans, whose polyrhythms (aka Gullah rhythms) is the defining rhythmic feature of many styles of jazz music.

During the Festival of Houses and Gardens (March 15-April 16), Historic Charleston Foundation’s Festival Music Series will feature the Plantation Singers + Charleston-based saxophonist Jonathan Kammer — giving visitors a chance to explore the musical heritage of Charleston.*

