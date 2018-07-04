Happy 4th of July, Columbia.

Looking for our 2019 guide to the Fourth in COLA? Click here

A lil’ history to pair with your sparklers. 🎆

Wednesdays aren’t so bad when they land on the nation’s most patriotic day. For those of you still in bed, plotting your barbeque + beer plan, or packing up to hit the lake with the fam, we put together the historical low-down to remind you what this national holiday is all about.

On this day in 1776, the thirteen colonies already settled in America, including the Carolinas, said “peace” to England ✌, which set them up to eventually form the U.S.A.

They actually decided to declare independence from England on July 2, but writing the Declaration of Independence took a few days to edit + approve (no “engagement editor” job title back then). The final version was then signed (where we get the phrase put your “John Hancock” on it), then shared with the public on July 4.

For a while (er, 160-ish years), Independence Day wasn’t celebrated as an official federal holiday. A formal bill recognizing the holiday (among others like Christmas) was signed into effect by FDR in 1938.

For all of us far-removed from the colonial days, today is a day to celebrate the dog days of summer. And luckily, there’s a ton to do. Check out our guide on what to do today – or if you’re looking to get into the great outdoors, here is our guide to public pools, hiking (best in S.C.), floating the river + chillin’ on an outdoor patio (cold drink in-hand). Or if you’re getting FOMO from other people’s vacation pics, book a cheap flight out of CAE during your free time today.

So, enjoy the fireworks or spark some sparklers (but please review some safety tips before you light one up), head to Lake Murray, hang out downtown, or grill in the backyard with family + friends.

But, ultimately, make this Independence Day a good one. 🇺🇸

Here’s to munching on watermelon, grilling out, splashing at the pool, drinking a cold one – and celebrating freedom, of course. 🇺🇸

–COLAtoday team

